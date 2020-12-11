California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of MTS Systems worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSC. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

