Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.57% of Ingles Markets worth $42,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 295.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $42.51 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

