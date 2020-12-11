BlackRock Inc. Sells 197,633 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gladstone Commercial worth $43,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $623.68 million, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

