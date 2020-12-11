BlackRock Inc. Has $43.20 Million Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 413,602 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.26% of SunCoke Energy worth $43,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE SXC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

