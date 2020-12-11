Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Corpbanca were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ITCB opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.55 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 35.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

