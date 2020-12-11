Aperio Group LLC Invests $49,000 in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 8,469,730 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,226,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $2.42 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

