Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,544 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.61 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $374.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

