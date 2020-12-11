Aperio Group LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 849.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 655,189 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after buying an additional 258,257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DBV Technologies by 1,140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.44. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

