California Public Employees Retirement System Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Carriage Services worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.