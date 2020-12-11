Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNR opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

