California Public Employees Retirement System Has $837,000 Position in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of PDL BioPharma worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDLI shares. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

In other PDL BioPharma news, Director David W. Gryska sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,261 shares of company stock worth $692,928 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

