SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SciPlay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $827,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.57 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

