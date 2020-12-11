California Public Employees Retirement System Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 14.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 799,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,381,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYAC opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

