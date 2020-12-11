California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,744 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,985,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 474,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 186,443 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 134.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 105,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BCEI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

