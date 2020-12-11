SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of SIGA Technologies worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 41.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 339.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIGA shares. TheStreet upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SIGA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

