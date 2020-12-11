California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,717 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Interface by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Interface by 417.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Interface by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Interface by 19.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $547.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

