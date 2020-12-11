California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Newtek Business Services worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

