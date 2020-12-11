International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of International Seaways worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 49.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 261,035 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,941.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $540.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.