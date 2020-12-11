California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Morphic worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Morphic by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Morphic by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Morphic by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $124,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $244,078.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $257,519.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,482. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

