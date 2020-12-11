Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. ValuEngine raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of HSII opened at $28.15 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $544.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

