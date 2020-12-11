California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $303,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of STOK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,653. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

