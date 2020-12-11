California Public Employees Retirement System Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Franklin Street Properties worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

