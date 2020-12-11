Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Community Health Systems worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 42.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Community Health Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Community Health Systems by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500,003 shares of company stock valued at $80,423,130. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

