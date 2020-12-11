Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $2.53. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.81 to $10.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $149.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

