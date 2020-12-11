California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of TriState Capital worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TriState Capital by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 102,713 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in TriState Capital by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $16.62 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $495.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,086.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 7,600 shares of company stock worth $106,668 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

