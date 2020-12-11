California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Chuy’s worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Chuy’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.03 million, a P/E ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

