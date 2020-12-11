Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 898.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

