Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.30). Copa posted earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 186.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($5.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

NYSE:CPA opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 264.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

