ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. ICON Public also reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.88 million.

ICLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 93,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,592,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $196.60 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.