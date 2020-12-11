STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. STERIS posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE:STE opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73. STERIS has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $196.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth about $84,605,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,021,612.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,367,000 after buying an additional 321,729 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,483,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

