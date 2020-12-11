The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

