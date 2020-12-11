iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.88. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.