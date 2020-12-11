California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,600 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Heritage Commerce worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 288,968 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 123.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

