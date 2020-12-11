Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Jernigan Capital worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 921,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 428,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 149,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.15. Jernigan Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Jernigan Capital Profile

Jernigan Capital is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities with a view to eventual outright ownership of facilities the Company finances. The Company's mission is to maximize shareholder value by accumulating a multi-billion dollar investment portfolio consisting of the newest, most attractive and best located self-storage facilities in the United States through a talented and experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community.

