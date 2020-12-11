California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $42.98 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.