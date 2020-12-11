California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Trevena worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trevena by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRVN. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of TRVN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

