California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of A10 Networks worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $153,555. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $602.16 million, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

