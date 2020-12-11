Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Sterling Construction worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Construction by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.