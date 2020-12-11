Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 121,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 143.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,678,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.