Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Endurance International Group were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 440,168 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 359,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

EIGI opened at $9.44 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIGI. Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

