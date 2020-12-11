California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Scholar Rock worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

