California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Brightcove worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $762,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 68.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 169.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 185.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $18.24.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

