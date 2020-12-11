California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,528 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

NYSE GPMT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

