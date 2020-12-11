California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of AngioDynamics worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 71.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.71 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $558.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

