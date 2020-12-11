California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,200 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 141,427 shares in the last quarter.

PLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:PLT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $34.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

