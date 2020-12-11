2,429 Shares in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of iShares Global Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

