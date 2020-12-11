Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 3,858 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYF stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

