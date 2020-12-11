Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,056 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $36.65.

