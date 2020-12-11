BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 34.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after purchasing an additional 853,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.69 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $973.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.