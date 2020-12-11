Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 108,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.86% of Lydall worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Lydall by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lydall by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDL opened at $30.15 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $534.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Lydall from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

